Man killed in house fire

A man has died in a house fire in Falkirk.

The emergency services were called to the blaze in Anderson Drive shortly after 10.30pm on Sunday.

Police Scotland said a man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) area commander Kenny Barbour said: “We were alerted at 10.34pm on Sunday, 5 March to reports of a dwelling fire in Falkirk.

“Operations Control mobilised six appliances to the town’s Anderson Drive, where firefighters worked to extinguish a well-developed fire.

“Sadly, one male casualty passed away at the scene.

“Our thoughts are very much with the gentleman’s family and friends and all of those affected at this difficult time.

“A female casualty was taken by paramedics to Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Crews worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene at 3.21am on Monday, 6 March.

“A joint investigation between SFRS and Police Scotland is ongoing.”