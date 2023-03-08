Former teacher accused of abusing children at private school named as Iain Wares

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former teacher accused of abusing children at two private schools in Edinburgh has been named as Iain Wares after an order preventing his identification was lifted.

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI) announced that permission was given by the inquiry’s chair to publish inquiry evidence that identifies Wares.

The 83-year-old was previously a “protected person” and was referred to by a pseudonym.

It is alleged he abused children in the 1960’s and 1970’s at leading boarding school Fettes College and also at Edinburgh Academy.

Broadcaster Nicky Campbell, who attended Edinburgh Academy, is among those who have called for Wares, who lives in South Africa, to be extradited to Scotland.

According to the SCAI, a public hearing was held on February 23 at which applications were made by victims and the media to identify Wares.

The chair, the Right Honourable Lady Smith, has published her decision in writing.

She said: “The permission I give to disclose or publish inquiry evidence that identifies Iain Wares is given with immediate effect.”

According to Lady Smith, Wares is South African and returned to live there in 1979.

She said in her decision: “He is accused of having committed numerous offences against numerous children who he is said to have abused at the schools.”