Woman injured in disturbance dies in hospital

A 54-year-old woman has died following a disturbance in which she was allegedly seriously assaulted.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance on Craighall Street in Stirling at around 11am on Tuesday.

The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but she later died.

Two other women, aged 29 and 58, were injured.

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and she will appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, along with everyone else involved in this incident.

“We’d like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as officers carry out enquiries in the area.”