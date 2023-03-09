ScotRail worker sexually assaulted on board train

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for witnesses after a ScotRail worker was sexually assaulted on a train.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the attack happened at around 1.40pm on Wednesday March 1.

The ScotRail employee was approached by two men on the train and one of them then sexually assaulted her.

He left the train at Singer station in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

He is described as white, in his late 30s or early 40s, and spoke with a foreign accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 2300023645.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.