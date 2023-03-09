Images released of man wanted over hammer attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to trace in connection with a hammer attack.

A 31-year-old man was struck on the back of the head with the weapon in Albert Street, Edinburgh, at about 11.35pm on February 1.

Police investigating the attack are trying to trace a man who may have relevant information and have released images of him.

The man is wanted in connection with the attack (Police Scotland/PA)

He is white, aged 20-30, 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in, and of medium build. He was wearing a dark woolly hat, a dark jacket with a small light logo on the left breast and rear right shoulder, black trousers with white vertical stripes on each leg, and black trainers.

Detective Constable Euan Chancellor said: “This was an unprovoked attack which was highly distressing for the victim who suffered a serious injury.

“Violent crime such as this is of the utmost concern to police in Edinburgh so I would urge anyone who recognises the male in the images to contact us as soon as possible.

“Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 0044 of February 2, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”