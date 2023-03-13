Free bus journeys made by under-22s top 50 million, Scottish Government says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Free bus journeys made by under-22s top 50 million, Scottish Government says

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 12.04am
(Clive Gee/PA)
(Clive Gee/PA)

More than 50 million journeys have been made by Scottish youngsters since Holyrood introduced free bus travel for under 22s more than a year ago.

Everyone in Scotland under the age of 22, everyone 60 and over, and disabled people and companions are entitled to free bus travel under the Scottish Government’s concessionary bus travel schemes.

More than two million people are eligible for free travel under the schemes, and Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said it was “really encouraging that over 50 million free bus journeys have now been made by under-22s across Scotland”.

The Transport Minister said evidence from the Child Poverty Action Group had shown “free bus travel can save a total of £3,000 in the lifetime cost of a child in Scotland”.

Jenny Gilruth visits SPT depot
Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth (Jamie Simpson/SPT)

Patrick Harvie, active travel minister, said: “Fifty million free journeys made by under-22s is a big landmark and part of an even bigger effort to promote public transport and walking, wheeling and cycling as the easiest ways to get around.”

Martin Crewe, director of Barnardo’s Scotland, said the scheme had “created a wealth of new opportunities for young people to access education, work, training and leisure activities, with more young people using bus services as a result”.

Across Scotland there are 590,178 card holders as of the week beginning March 6, according to the government, who said this would mean 63.5% of those eligible have signed up.

In Edinburgh, 89.4% have signed up, where 71,975 youngsters have made 11.26 million journeys using their free bus pass. In the Scottish Capital, it means each card has made an average of 156 journeys.

Scottish Green Party conference
Scottish Green Party co-leader Patrick Harvie (Jane Barlow/PA)

Inverclyde, North Ayrshire, and Dundee are the following three areas which have the highest uptake.

Glasgow, Scotland’s largest city, has just below the nationwide average of people taking up the scheme. Some 62.3% of under-22s, or 62,867, have made 6,126,882 journeys.

Western Isles Council has the lowest uptake, with 40.4% taking up the offer. Clackmannanshire had 40.6% of those eligible, while Falkirk had 41.2%.

Mr Harvie said: “As we look ahead to the next 50 million journeys, I want to make sure that every young person takes up the benefit of free bus travel.”

