Drug to treat rare lung cancer approved for use in Scotland on ‘interim basis’

Three medicines including one to treat a rare type of lung cancer have been approved for use in Scotland.

Pralsetnib was accepted by the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) on an interim basis on Monday for the treatment of a rare type of advanced, non-small cell, lung cancer.

The medicine will be available while further information is gathered.

The SMC will then review evidence and make a decision on routine availability in NHS Scotland.

Bulevirtide was accepted for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection in adults with liver disease which is a rare and more severe type of hepatitis.

Nintedanib was accepted for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic, progressive, lung disease. Previous SMC advice restricted nintedanib to use only in patients with more advanced disease. This advice means that patients will be able to access treatment earlier.

SMC chair Mark MacGregor said: “SMC has accepted pralsetinib for use on an interim basis. The clinical evidence is promising but highly uncertain.

“The committee look forward to reviewing the updated evidence when available to ensure that this treatment offers good value to patients in NHS Scotland.”

Commenting on the news, John Dillon, Professor of Hepatology and Gastroenterology at the University of Dundee, said: “Hepatitis delta virus may be less well known that hepatitis B or C, but it is a highly aggressive and chronic infection that carries potentially life-threatening consequences.

“Today’s news is encouraging but it is also a reminder that more needs to be done across Scotland to find those affected so that we can ensure they receive the care and support they need.”

All these medicines were considered through SMC’s Patient and Clinician Engagement (Pace) process, which is used for medicines for end of life and rare conditions.