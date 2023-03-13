College lecturers’ union says strike will be ‘last resort’ in dispute over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
College lecturers’ union says strike will be ‘last resort’ in dispute over pay

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 5.01pm Updated: March 13 2023, 5.56pm
Fife College's St Brycedale campus in Kirkcaldy
Fife College's St Brycedale campus in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

A trade union representing college lecturers has warned strike action will be a last resort in an ongoing dispute over pay.

College lecturers across Scotland will be balloted for industrial action from next week over a “derisory” 2% pay offer, the EIS has confirmed.

The EIS-Further Education Lecturers Association (EIS-Fela) has issued seven days’ notice letters informing college employers that a statutory ballot for industrial action will commence on Monday March 20.

EIS-Fela members are being balloted due to what the union says is a failure to improve a pay offer of 2% that was previously rejected by members in December 2022.

If no improved offer is forthcoming, the union has warned action short of strike will commence before the summer, with a boycott of student results and a withdrawal of goodwill.

If unions and employers fail to meet an improved offer, then strike action will be deployed as a “last resort” the union has warned.

EIS-Fela president Charlie Montgomery said: “Scotland’s colleges have experienced nearly a decade of regular industrial action and it is wholly regrettable that the further education sector once again faces the very real prospect of significant disruption prior to, and following, the summer break.

“We urge college employers to return to the negotiating table and make an offer that is both equitable and fair. The time is now for those who run colleges in Scotland to show leadership and defend their workers’ pay.”

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “In the face of the lack of parity and equity with teachers and the wider public sector when it comes to the pay of college lecturers, the EIS-Fela has been left with no option but to commence a statutory ballot for industrial action.

“College employers have failed to make any improvement, or indicate any willingness to improve, on a derisory 2% pay offer for Scotland’s college lecturers.

“In a cost-of-living crisis, such a position is simply unacceptable and college employers must seek to address this as a matter of urgency.”

Gavin Donoghue, director of College Employers Scotland, said: “It is disappointing that the EIS-FELA has decided to open a statutory ballot for industrial action when there is a meeting scheduled to take place at the end of the month.

“Colleges in Scotland are proud of the fact that their lecturers have the best pay and terms and conditions of any lecturers across the UK. However, the current EIS-FELA pay claim of a £5,000 increase for all lecturers is unaffordable for the college sector as it would increase a lecturer’s starting salary by over 14% to more than £40,000 a year, at a time when colleges are facing severe cost pressures.

“Once National Insurance and pension contributions are taken into account, the current EIS-FELA pay claim would cost colleges an additional £37million a year. But right now, colleges are already having to reduce costs through voluntary redundancy schemes to cope with current budget cuts.

“The college sector is facing a flat-cash budget going forward and, within this severely constrained financial environment, colleges have a duty to protect the world-class learning opportunities provided for their students. It is, therefore, especially disheartening to see the EIS-FELA considering a boycott of student results prior to the summer.

“College Employers Scotland continues to speak to government to seek additional funding for staff pay claims, and our offer to work jointly with EIS-FELA on this matter remains open.”

