Police appeal for information after 50-year-old man assaulted

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 50-year-old man has been assaulted in Aberdeen.

Police are appealing for any information about the serious assault that took place on March 12.

At around 11.50pm, police received a report of a disturbance, in Carmelite Lane, Aberdeen. Emergency services attended and a 50-year-old man was taken to hospital.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Officers have been checking relevant CCTV images from in and around the area for any additional information.

Detective Inspector Jamie Sherlock said: “From our inquiries, we know there were a number of people in the area at the time of the disturbance and I would urge these members of the public to contact us. In particular, I would ask those with recording equipment to check the footage as it could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3471 of 12 March, 2023. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be giving anonymously.