Man dies following two-vehicle crash in Fife

A man has died following a two-car crash.

The collision happened on the A92 Thornton bypass near Kirkcaldy in Fife at around 2.20pm on Monday.

Police said that the driver of one of the vehicles, a 46-year-old man, died at the scene.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident.

Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is continuing and I would urge any witnesses to the crash to contact us as soon as possible.

“We are aware dash-cam footage was posted online locally and I would ask the person with the footage, or any other drivers with footage of the incident, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The information you hold will assist with our investigation into the circumstances of this collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1697 of March 13.