230 Mortons Rolls workers made redundant

More than 200 people have been made redundant after bakery Mortons Rolls went into liquidation.

FRP Advisory was appointed provisional liquidator last week, according to Companies House documentation.

It is understood 230 employees at the bakery have been made redundant.

Mortons Rolls was founded by Bob Morton and Jim Clarke at their bakery in the Anniesland area of Glasgow in 1965.

It is known for its Crispy Rolls and has also expanded to produce cakes, pastries and items such as sausage rolls and pies.

A cryptic message on the Mortons Rolls website states: “Nae rolls? Watch this space.”

Bakery staff are being offered support at a free event organised by the Scottish Government’s initiative for responding to redundancy situations, Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE).

It will take place at Partick Jobcentre on Thursday March 16 and Friday 17 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government is aware that the provisional liquidator has written to employees.

“Ministers continue to liaise with relevant stakeholders to seek a solution that will allow the business to continue to trade in some form.

“The workers affected by any business ceasing trading are the immediate priority. The Scottish Government’s initiative for responding to redundancy situations, Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE), contacted the company and the liquidator to offer to provide support to affected employees.

“PACE support is already available online and through the PACE Helpline. Two PACE Support and Jobs Fair events will be held at Partick Job Centre on Thursday 16th and Friday 17th March.”