Man dies in hospital after ‘assault’

A man has died in hospital two days after he was allegedly assaulted.

The 50-year-old died in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Tuesday evening, following an incident in the city’s Carmelite Lane on Sunday.

His family have been made aware.

Police Scotland said a man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, with inquiries ongoing.

Derek Pearson, 45, was charged with assault and assault to danger of life when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court earlier on Tuesday.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination.