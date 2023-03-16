Scots encouraged to plan Big Lunch to celebrate King’s coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Scots encouraged to plan Big Lunch to celebrate King’s coronation

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 11.22am
Celebrations will be held across Britain in May to mark the coronation of the King (Eden Project Communities/PA)
Celebrations will be held across Britain in May to mark the coronation of the King (Eden Project Communities/PA)

Scots are being urged to take part in a community event to celebrate the King’s coronation.

Communities will receive a special letter from Charles and the Queen Consort to commemorate their participation if they sign up for the Coronation Big Lunch.

Thousands of celebratory events are expected to take place throughout the coronation weekend from May 6.

Community groups, schools and streets which stage a Big Lunch could also win a community garden designed and planted by the award-winning Eden Project, which is organising the celebration.

Participants are also invited to nominate their area as the friendliest place to live.

The winner will receive £2,500 towards their next project and a Big Lunch hamper, while three runners-up will win £1,000 for local community projects.

The Big Lunch at at Heol West Plas, Coity
Scots are invited to stage a Big Lunch to mark the coronation of the King (Eden Project Communities/PA)

The competition is open until March 30 for entries.

Grainne McCloskey, Scotland regional manager at Eden Project Communities, said: “We want to place community spirit at the heart of this historic occasion and encourage everyone in Scotland to join in.

“Even if you’re simply a group of neighbours who enjoy a wee chat together or you’re part of a school community, club or a local group, we want to hear from you.

“Scots are renowned for our friendliness, and this is an opportunity for people to come together sharing friendship, food and fun and to celebrate an historic event.

“There’s also a chance to win your community some fantastic prizes.

“Let’s celebrate those people who support each other and shape better futures together in the places where they live, but rarely get the recognition they deserve.

“Our competition is open to everyone until March 30, so there is still plenty of time to apply. Don’t be shy.”

Residents can register at www.coronationbiglunch.com, where they can download the royal letter along with free resources to help plan their event.

