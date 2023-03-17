Family of man who died after alleged assault in Aberdeen pay tribute

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a man who died following an alleged assault in Aberdeen have paid tribute to him, calling him a “loving and amazing” father, husband, grandad, brother and uncle.

Steven Johnson, 50, died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Tuesday evening, two days after an incident in the city’s Carmelite Lane.

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with the incident.

The family of Mr Johnson paid tribute to him in a statement issued through police, saying “our lives will never be the same again”.

They said: “Steven was a loving and amazing father, husband, grandad, brother and uncle. He had so much to live for and so many more memories to make with us all.

“He was one-of-a-kind and our hearts are broken, there are no words. He’s been taken from his five sons, two daughters and four grandchildren and our lives will never be the same again.

“All his family would like to thank everyone for their support, kind words and comments. We’d appreciate being left to grieve and try to come to terms with this nightmare.”

Derek Pearson, 45, was charged with assault and assault to danger of life when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court earlier on Tuesday.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Inspector Jamie Sherlock said: “Our investigation has established there were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident and I continue to urge anyone who has any information, but hasn’t yet spoken to police, to please call us on 101, quoting incident number 3471 of March 12 2023.

“Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be given anonymously.”