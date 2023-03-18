UK Government urged to do more to help ‘truly dire’ situation in Afghanistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK Government urged to do more to help ‘truly dire’ situation in Afghanistan

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 12.04am
Neil Gray, Scotland’s International Development Minister (Andrew Milligan/PA
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has been urged by a Holyrood minister to do more to help with the “truly dire” human rights and humanitarian crisis engulfing Afghanistan.

International Development Minister Neil Gray urged the UK Government to invest in the asylum system to “increase the quality and speed of asylum decisions” as part of a more than 1,400-word letter to the Foreign Secretary on Saturday.

As part of his calls, the SNP MSP said he felt there was more to be done to support human rights activists, making sure they can continue their work in a safe place, as well as consulting with organisations to make sure they have further information on the support the UK can provide.

In the letter, Mr Gray said: “The situation in Afghanistan is truly dire.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Toby Melville/PA)

“I urge the UK to do more to work with international partners to address the humanitarian and human rights situation, as well as to do more to ensure that those requiring asylum have their cases speedily and fairly assessed.”

He also called for Westminster to take practical steps to protect campaigners and at risk groups, including women and activists from minority ethnic communities, by supporting their move out of Afghanistan and also by offering funded research programmes in areas like women’s or children’s rights.

Mr Gray said the Scottish Government remained “very firmly committed to welcoming and supporting people fleeing from Afghanistan”, but was “concerned about current delays in the asylum system”.

He highlighted Home Office statistics which he said showed 160,000 people waiting an initial decision on their asylum application, including nearly 110,000 who had been waiting longer than six months.

“The UK Government must invest in the UK asylum system to increase the quality and speed of asylum decision. That is the only way to uphold the UK’s international responsibilities to recognise and protect people forced to flee persecution,” he said.

“It will also reduce the risk of people who need to rebuild their lives in a place of safety being left in prolonged limbo, during which they are restricted from working to support themselves and our economy.”

The Foreign Office has been approached for comment.

