Police appeal for information over disorder at Scottish League Cup final

Police have released a series of images of people whom they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries into disorder at the Scottish League Cup final.

Police Scotland is continuing to investigate disorder which occurred on the morning of Sunday February 26, outside Hampden Stadium, Glasgow, ahead of the clash between Celtic and Rangers.

Supporters of the Glasgow rivals were seen fighting outside the city’s stadium ahead of the ViaPlay Cup match.

Some of images released by police (Handout/PA)

The force has now released images of 11 individuals and made an appeal for information.

Police Scotland said the disorder took place after fans of both clubs had been granted access to Hampden by the stadium operators to set up displays ahead of the game.

Some of the photos sent by police (Handout/PA)

Anyone who recognises the people shown in the images, or who has any information which may assist, is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0933 of Saturday 26 February.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

Celtic won the game 2-1, with a double from Kyogo Furuhashi securing victory for Ange Postecoglou’s side.