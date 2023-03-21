Man appears in court charged with murder of 37-year-old

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Another man has appeared in court accused of the murder of a 37-year-old man in Greenock.

Neil Canney was found seriously injured on the doorstep of his home in Nairn Road in the Inverclyde town at about 1.15am on February 28. He was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

On Tuesday, Brendan Balloch, 23, appeared in Greenock Sheriff Court where a single murder charge was put to him.

He made no plea and Balloch, who is from the town, was remanded in custody.

Neil Canney was found seriously injured on his doorstep and later died (Police Scotland/PA)

A number of men have already appeared in court charged over the incident.

Martin McCusker, 38, of Wishaw, North Lanarkshire; Jack Benson, 22, from Port Glasgow, Inverclyde; and Dale Russell, 28, from Wishaw; appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court earlier this month charged with murder.

None of them entered a plea and they were remanded in custody.

A 27-year-old man has also been charged in connection with Mr Canney’s death.