Cricket Scotland ‘remains unfit for purpose’, says solicitor

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 7.15pm
Majid Haq, Aamer Anwar and Qasim Sheikh (left-right (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Majid Haq, Aamer Anwar and Qasim Sheikh (left-right (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A solicitor representing two former cricket players who have faced racist abuse has said the body representing the sport in Scotland remains “unfit for purpose”.

Following the publication of a governance review into Cricket Scotland, solicitor Aamer Anwar said the body is still “unfit for purpose” as the interim chief executive announced he would stand down next month after six months in post.

Gordon Arthur was appointed to the post in July 2022 during an “extremely challenging” time for the sport and the organisation following the publication of a report last summer which found the body to be institutionally racist.

Mr Arthur has been credited with stabilising the organisation over the last six months, both by the Cricket Scotland board and Mr Anwar, who represents former Scotland national team players Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh.

Cricket Scotland
Gordon Arthur, chief executive of Cricket Scotland, with former cricketers Majid Haq (left) and Qasim Sheikh (second left) and solicitor Aamer Anwar, who said the organisation remains ‘unfit for purpose’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking on behalf of his clients on Tuesday, Mr Anwar said: “Despite the horrific exposure of institutional racism, Cricket Scotland’s empty soundbites today shows that it remains unfit for purpose.

“Both Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh are sad to see the chief executive Gordon Arthur step down, he was a man who genuinely fought for change to take place.

“My clients, both Majid and Qasim, believe the chair has failed to deliver or inspire genuine confidence from across the sport, and they regard the process as little more than an ‘arrogant cosmetic box ticking exercise’.

“It’s time that sportscotland stepped in with special measures, the only winners today are institutional racism and the dinosaurs who now appear even more entrenched.”

But chair of Cricket Scotland Anjan Luthra insisted “significant progress” had been made in the organisation.

In the governance review, Mr Luthra said: “Over the past six months, significant progress has been made.

“In addition to saving the firm from insolvency, we have professionalised the women’s game, and significantly upgraded our approach to equality, diversity and inclusion.

“This update includes an update on the ‘Changing The Boundaries’ workstreams, but also outlines the wider issues Cricket Scotland faces.

“It includes the progress made to date and an update on the publication of the groundbreaking Governance Review, which has been published today, as well as changes to the executive team.”

A spokesperson for sportscotland said: “We are considering the various points raised in Cricket Scotland’s latest update.

“We welcome the progress that has been made to date but we are clear that only by engaging in real and meaningful consultation will cultural change be delivered within the sport.

“The final decision on whether Cricket Scotland exits special measures will be taken by sportscotland and will be dependent on all recommendations from the Changing The Boundaries report being met in full.”

