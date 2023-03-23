Fresh appeal to find man who went missing while camping with friends

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have issued a fresh appeal to members of the public to help trace a 28-year-old man who has gone missing.

Reece Rodger was reported missing from the Kinloch Rannoch area in Tayside.

Mr Rodger, who is from Fife, was camping with friends on the north shore of Loch Rannoch a short distance to the east of Killichonan.

His friends saw him at around 11.30pm on Saturday March 18 and believed he was heading to bed, but there was no trace of him on the Sunday morning and concerns are growing for his welfare.

Police are looking for Reece Rodger (Handout/PA)

Mr Rodger is described as 6ft, of medium build with dark hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt with distinctive white letters on both sleeves spelling out MA STRUM, black jogging bottoms and black wellington boots.

Sergeant James Longden said: “The area where Reece was last seen is wooded and he was not familiar with the landscape and may have become lost or taken a lift somewhere.

“We are asking anyone camping or driving in the area when Reece was last seen and since then to get in touch if they have seen anyone who matches his description.

“We are also asking a man wearing dark clothing seen walking eastward around 11.30pm on Saturday March 18, on the road between Liarn Farm and Aulich, to get in touch as he could assist. He is of slim build and around 5ft 9in.

“In addition, if you have dashcam footage or private CCTV please check it to see if there is anything that could help us find Reece. Please also check sheds and outbuildings in the area in case he has sought shelter.”

Anyone who has seen Mr Rodger or knows where he might be is asked to call Police Scotland immediately on 101, quoting reference number 1348.