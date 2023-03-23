Police launch murder investigation after death of 74-year-old woman By Press Association March 23 2023, 9.02pm Share Police launch murder investigation after death of 74-year-old woman Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4249111/police-launch-murder-investigation-after-death-of-74-year-old-woman/ Copy Link Police said an investigation is under way (PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a 74-year-old woman. Officers were called to The Engine Green area of Fishcross in Clackmannanshire on Sunday March 19 at around 7.35am after receiving reports that a 74-year-old woman had died. Following a post-mortem examination, the death is now being treated as murder, police said. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35am on Sunday, March 19, 2023, police received a report that a 74-year-old woman had died in a house in The Engine Green area of Fishcross. “Following a post-mortem examination, officers are now treating the death as murder and an investigation is under way. “Members of the local community will notice enhanced police activity in the area as officers conduct enquiries. “Police are following a positive line of inquiry.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee 2 Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife 3 Ex-King’s horseman found guilty of raping teenagers at Fife equestrian centre 4 Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and… 3 5 Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn 6 Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes… 7 Camperdown Wildlife Centre reopens after emergency operation on wolf 2 8 Firefighters battle large Fife field blaze for more than an hour 9 Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station 10 Reece Rodger: Appeal for man in dark clothing in ongoing search for missing Fifer More from The Courier 10 of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Dundee opposition councillors say public has a 'right to know' what happened to Olympia Trucker admits causing cyclist's death on remote Perthshire road Ex-Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson relives moment he battered burglar - before trying to… Perth beast who directed livestream videos of girls being abused is jailed Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien pens new FIVE-YEAR deal and says he could stay at… John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't… 3 Maurice Ross departs as Cowdenbeath manager Recipe: Easy and super cheesy veggie lasagne to enjoy this Easter Could 'super crickets' developed by Dundee scientists help tackle climate change? Editor's Picks Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend Local tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sell out Could ‘super crickets’ developed by Dundee scientists help tackle climate change? Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn John Mitton, 64: Glendoick garden centre nursery manager dies Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee Fife kids to Light Up Newburgh with handmade lanterns and torch dance Arbroath-born basketball coach Gareth Murray inspired by Angus town’s late PE teacher as he eyes up major trophy success Stagecoach bosses reveal failures behind horror Perth High School bus blaze St Andrews Cocktail Week shakes up quality offering as 41 venues sign up to take part in first event Most Commented 1 Public to vote on new plan to remove iconic fisher lass from East Neuk road signs 2 John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't let him 3 Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum 4 Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole 5 SNP leadership race: Full list of who Tayside and Fife politicians are backing 6 Fife councillor's comments 'offensive' as he claims potholes are being left unfilled 7 New SNP chief executive vows to clear up party's 'tremendous mess' 8 Nicola Sturgeon says the SNP is 'not in a mess' during Loose Women appearance 9 Dundee passenger's shock at brick thrown through bus window 10 More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row