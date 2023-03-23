Police appeal for help as concerns grow for missing man in Cumbernauld

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 24-year-old man has gone missing in Cumbernauld.

Police are asking the public for help to trace Austin Williamson-Gardner.

He was last seen around 4.10pm on Thursday March 23, in the Mitchell Road area of Cumbernauld.

He is described as around 5ft 10ins, of slim build, with shaggy, fair hair. When last seen he was wearing burgundy trousers and a navy jacket with a fur hood.

Constable Sharlene Meldrum, of Cumbernauld Police Station, said: “Concerns are growing for Austin’s welfare and we want to make sure he is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to get in touch.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2411 of Thursday March 23 2023.