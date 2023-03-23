Police appeal for help as concerns grow for missing man in Cumbernauld By Press Association March 23 2023, 10.11pm Share Police appeal for help as concerns grow for missing man in Cumbernauld Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4249156/police-appeal-for-help-as-concerns-grow-for-missing-man-in-cumbernauld/ Copy Link Austin Williamson-Gardner is missing (Handout/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A 24-year-old man has gone missing in Cumbernauld. Police are asking the public for help to trace Austin Williamson-Gardner. He was last seen around 4.10pm on Thursday March 23, in the Mitchell Road area of Cumbernauld. He is described as around 5ft 10ins, of slim build, with shaggy, fair hair. When last seen he was wearing burgundy trousers and a navy jacket with a fur hood. Constable Sharlene Meldrum, of Cumbernauld Police Station, said: “Concerns are growing for Austin’s welfare and we want to make sure he is safe and well. “We are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to get in touch.” Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2411 of Thursday March 23 2023. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee 2 Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife 3 Ex-King’s horseman found guilty of raping teenagers at Fife equestrian centre 4 Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and… 3 5 Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn 6 Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes… 7 Camperdown Wildlife Centre reopens after emergency operation on wolf 2 8 Firefighters battle large Fife field blaze for more than an hour 9 Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station 10 Reece Rodger: Appeal for man in dark clothing in ongoing search for missing Fifer More from The Courier 10 of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Dundee opposition councillors say public has a 'right to know' what happened to Olympia Trucker admits causing cyclist's death on remote Perthshire road Ex-Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson relives moment he battered burglar - before trying to… Perth beast who directed livestream videos of girls being abused is jailed Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien pens new FIVE-YEAR deal and says he could stay at… John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't… 3 Maurice Ross departs as Cowdenbeath manager Recipe: Easy and super cheesy veggie lasagne to enjoy this Easter Could 'super crickets' developed by Dundee scientists help tackle climate change? Editor's Picks Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend Local tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sell out Could ‘super crickets’ developed by Dundee scientists help tackle climate change? Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn John Mitton, 64: Glendoick garden centre nursery manager dies Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee Fife kids to Light Up Newburgh with handmade lanterns and torch dance Arbroath-born basketball coach Gareth Murray inspired by Angus town’s late PE teacher as he eyes up major trophy success Stagecoach bosses reveal failures behind horror Perth High School bus blaze St Andrews Cocktail Week shakes up quality offering as 41 venues sign up to take part in first event Most Commented 1 Public to vote on new plan to remove iconic fisher lass from East Neuk road signs 2 John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't let him 3 Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum 4 Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole 5 SNP leadership race: Full list of who Tayside and Fife politicians are backing 6 Fife councillor's comments 'offensive' as he claims potholes are being left unfilled 7 New SNP chief executive vows to clear up party's 'tremendous mess' 8 Nicola Sturgeon says the SNP is 'not in a mess' during Loose Women appearance 9 Dundee passenger's shock at brick thrown through bus window 10 More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row