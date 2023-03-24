Family pay tribute to ‘deeply-loved’ man found dead in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a 57-year-old who was found dead in Fife have said he will be “much missed” after a man was charged in connection with his death.

Henry White was found dead at a property in Erskine Wynd, Oakley, on Wednesday after police were called at 6.10am.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, his family said: “Henry was a deeply-loved and respected member of our family. He will be much missed.”

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with Mr White’s death and is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday.