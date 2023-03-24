Murder investigation after pensioner found dead in house

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A murder investigation has been launched in a small Clackmannanshire village after a woman was found dead.

Police Scotland said they are now following a positive line of inquiry after Catherine Pryde, 74, was found at a property in The Engine Green area of Fishcross, near Alloa, at around 7.35am on Sunday.

Following a post-mortem examination, the death is being treated as murder and an investigation is now under way, the force confirmed.

There will be an increased police presence in the local area while officers conduct inquiries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35am on Sunday March 19 2023, police received a report that a 74-year-old woman had died in a house in The Engine Green area of Fishcross.

“Following a post-mortem examination, officers are now treating the death as murder and an investigation is under way.

“Members of the local community will notice enhanced police activity in the area as officers conduct inquiries. Police are following a positive line of inquiry.”