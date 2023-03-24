Covid-19 trend in Scotland ‘uncertain’ in latest weekly update

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The proportion of people in Scotland testing positive for Covid-19 appeared to rise last week though the trend was “uncertain”, according to the latest figures.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed an estimated 136,200 people in private households had the virus in the week ending March 13.

This equated to 2.59% of the population, or around one in 40 people, up from about one in 50 people the previous week.

The latest data from our #COVID19 Infection Survey show infections increased in England and the trend was uncertain in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. ➡️ https://t.co/lxvIEGGjlD pic.twitter.com/DpvUkodfhy — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 24, 2023

However the ONS said that the trend was “uncertain” in Scotland.

Michelle Bowen, ONS head of health surveillance dissemination, said: “This week’s data show infections are rising in England; however, the trend is uncertain across the rest of the UK.

“In England, positivity increased in children and those aged 50 and over. The North West, East Midlands and South East of England all saw infections increase, though the trend is uncertain in all other regions.”

In England and Wales around one in 40 people were estimated to have Covid-19 in the week ending March 13.

For Northern Ireland the latest figures available were for the week ending March 7 when it was estimated that around one in 70 people had the virus.