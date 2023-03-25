Teenage driver dies after early-morning crash on M8

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenage driver has died after a crash on a motorway in the early hours, Police Scotland said.

The 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after his Toyota Yaris was involved in a collision with a stationary lorry on the M8.

The incident took place on the westbound section of the motorway near to junction six at about 1.50am on Saturday March 25.

Sergeant Craig McDonald, from Police Scotland’s divisional road policing unit at Motherwell, appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to make contact.

He said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died at this difficult time.

“Our investigation into the crash is continuing and I would appeal to any witnesses to contact us. I would also appeal to anyone driving on the M8 here around this time, who has dashcam footage, to come forward.”