Police appeal after man, 42, dies in fatal crash

A 42-year-old man has died following a fatal crash in Carnoustie, Angus, on Sunday morning.

At around 2.50am a Volkswagen Golf collided with the boundary wall of a property on the town’s Newton Road.

Emergency services attended the scene, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant William Strachan from Tayside’s road policing unit, said: “We would pass our condolences to the family and friends of the man who died.

“Our inquiries are continuing and I would appeal to anyone in the area who saw what happened to please contact us.

“We would also urge drivers and local residents to check their dash-cam and CCTV footage for anything that could help.”

Information can be passed to officers through 101, quoting reference 0346 of March 26.