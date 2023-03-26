Police appeal after man, 42, dies in fatal crash By Press Association March 26 2023, 12.08pm Share Police appeal after man, 42, dies in fatal crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4253557/police-appeal-after-man-42-dies-in-fatal-crash/ Copy Link Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in an Angus town. (PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A 42-year-old man has died following a fatal crash in Carnoustie, Angus, on Sunday morning. At around 2.50am a Volkswagen Golf collided with the boundary wall of a property on the town’s Newton Road. Emergency services attended the scene, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Sergeant William Strachan from Tayside’s road policing unit, said: “We would pass our condolences to the family and friends of the man who died. “Our inquiries are continuing and I would appeal to anyone in the area who saw what happened to please contact us. “We would also urge drivers and local residents to check their dash-cam and CCTV footage for anything that could help.” Information can be passed to officers through 101, quoting reference 0346 of March 26. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Angus pub for sale as owners to step back after more than 20 years 2 2 Perth dealer caught in £100k heroin operation is ordered to pay back £1 3 Family of missing Glasgow person, Michael Sheldon, informed after body found in the Bridge… 4 Banned Fife driver who led police on 110mph chase is caught back behind wheel 5 Dundee street cordoned off after incident in city pub 6 Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife 7 New tenant search launched after sudden closure of popular Arbroath pub 8 Man taken to hospital after Dundee city centre assault 9 Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife 10 Man who died in Fife village named as 35-year-old charged More from The Courier Man, 42, killed in Carnoustie crash after vehicle collides with wall Scotland's oldest tartan discovered in Highlands peat bog to go on display at V&A… Fife man threatened to send woman's sex video to son's school Fife Green MSP says Kate Forbes becoming first minister would be a 'problem' for… 2 Railway line through Fife closed due to child on the line Dale Hilson believes Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien has 'led from the front' in signing… Direct descendant of Carnoustie's founding father dies aged 102 RAB MCNEIL: My feet have been killing me GINGER GAIRDNER: The spring colours are peeping out now Community supermarket with discounted food plans to open in every Angus town Editor's Picks Brad Spencer hopes it’s third time lucky for Raith Rovers final as he opens up on fatherly advice Community supermarket with discounted food plans to open in every Angus town Dundee elderly housing complex residents furious over ‘unacceptable’ service charge hike New Fife school dinner menus being developed as pupils demand more Chinese and Italian food – and more chips! Angus firm fulfils promise to Royal Marines Charity with £4,370 donation Sweet treats: Pancakes with hot caramelised oranges that put the fun back into breakfast Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab drive-through Ian Murray gives SPFL Trust Trophy ‘full respect’ as Raith Rovers boss prepares for first final as manager Dundee opposition councillors say public has a ‘right to know’ what happened to Olympia 4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side boost survival hopes with stunning win at Queen’s Park Most Commented 1 Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum 2 SNP leadership race: Full list of who Tayside and Fife politicians are backing 3 Fife councillor's comments 'offensive' as he claims potholes are being left unfilled 4 John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't let him 5 Dundee passenger's shock at brick thrown through bus window 6 More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row 7 SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected? 8 Dundee pensioner offered 92-mile round trip for Covid booster 9 Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1's Big Weekend 10 Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn