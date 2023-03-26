Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme ‘has inspired campaigns around Europe’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme ‘has inspired campaigns around Europe’

By Press Association
Countries around Europe have been inspired by the scheme (Clive Gee/PA)
Countries around Europe have been inspired by the scheme (Clive Gee/PA)

Organisations from around Europe have written to Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater to show support for the Deposit Return Scheme.

The scheme will help to recycle billions of bottles and cans every year, and will be the first of its kind in the UK.

Ms Slater announced to the Scottish Parliament that the scheme will be launching on August 16, after previously being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several organisations said the new legislation has inspired new systems – in Turkey, Romania and Greece in 2023; Ireland and Hungary in 2024; and Austria in 2025.

Miquel Roset, executive director of Retorna, said: “In Spain and Portugal, we now have deposit return legislation in place. However, in Portugal it has been delayed since 2020, and there is still no firm date for it to go live. In Spain, the implementation depends on certain conditions, with more clarity still needed on how these will be measured.

“We have looked at Scotland’s world-leading example since details were announced in 2017, and are acutely aware of how your progress in this policy area can influence developments here.

“As we wait to see who will serve as Scotland’s next First Minister, we offer our support and solidarity to your commitment to bring about positive change for Scotland’s people and environment.”

A similar system was previously launched in Slovakia in January 2022, which has seen great success.

Miloš Veverka, president of CEPTA – a Slovakian organisation which brings together people with a need to take action to protect the environment, nature and promote civic participation – said: “Our system, which launched in January 2022, has seen excellent results. The return rate is already 10% over the 60% first year target. The public have embraced deposit return, and have recycled around 820 million cans and bottles since our system launched.”

Zero Waste Scotland will continue to support the scheme and is working closely with the Scottish Government, Circularity Scotland and Orkney Islands Council on a phased implementation of the scheme on the Orkney Islands, which will start this year.

Dr Kat Jones, director of the Association for the Protection of Rural Scotland, added: “When the First Minister announced in 2017 that Scotland would have deposit return, many other campaigners across Europe were pushing their own governments hard to follow suit.

“The litter crisis we see every day in Scotland is not a uniquely Scottish problem – the same story plays out on the streets and in the countryside of every country without deposit return.

“So, while we were inspired by their campaigns, the leadership shown by the Scottish Government has already helped build the case for other systems to be launched or updated, including in the Netherlands, Spain and Slovakia. The message from across Europe is the same: time to get it done.”

