Murder investigation launched after death of 41-year-old woman

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a woman’s body was found in a South Ayrshire flat.

Emergency services were called to the property in Nursery Hall, Ayr, on Monday at 10.15am, where a 41-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

After a post-mortem examination of the woman on Tuesday, detectives from Police Scotland’s major investigation team confirmed her death was being treated as murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Sharp said an “extensive investigation is under way” and officers are making door-to-door inquiries.

He said investigators are working to find out when she was last seen, and the circumstances leading up to her death.

Mr Sharp urged anyone with information, “no matter how insignificant it may seem”, to contact police.

“If you were in the area over the weekend and have dashcam or private CCTV footage that could assist then please get in touch,” he said.

“It is important that we find out more about what has happened as soon as we can and I would like to reassure the community that officers are working to trace whoever is responsible.”

Police Scotland said anyone with information about the incident should contact them on 101, quoting incident number 0920 of March 27.