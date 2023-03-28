Prison ‘breached international standards’ over double cell sizes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Prison ‘breached international standards’ over double cell sizes

By Press Association
A report showed HMP Inverness had breached international standards over the size of double occupancy cells. (Gareth Copley/PA)
A report showed HMP Inverness had breached international standards over the size of double occupancy cells. (Gareth Copley/PA)

A Scottish prison breached international standards for housing prisoners in double occupancy rooms, a report has found.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland inspected HMP Inverness between August 15 and 26 last year and found some of the cells being used for double occupancy were “too small” and breached international standards on minimum space dimensions.

The inspection report stated the current facility was “ill-suited” to the requirements of a modern prison system due to the lack of accessible cells.

However, construction on a new prison estate called HMP Highland is under way, but a date is yet to be confirmed by the Scottish Prisons Service (SPS).

HMP Highland
An artist’s impression of HMP Highland (BakerHicks/PA)

Inspectors say they hoped development of the new prison was “not inhibited by the budgetary pressures facing the SPS” as any slippage with the construction of the replacement prison would be “deeply troubling.”

Concerns were also raised about prisoners’ lack of privacy when showering, as the prison still uses old-fashioned saloon doors that do not close fully.

Prison inspectors also said the visits room, where prisoners receive visits from family, was “cold and uninviting” and efforts should be made to improve this, particularly for children.

A lack of evening visits due to staffing levels also concerned prison inspectors who said efforts to return to pre-pandemic levels of staffing and service were not moving at a quick enough pace.

Staff shortages have also had an impact on the running of the prison with the social work team “struggling” as a result.

The lack of privacy prisoners had when being searched in the reception area must also be addressed, the report said.

HMP Inverness was recognised for the positive relationships between staff and prisoners with the inspection report stating they were “always friendly, respectful and supportive” with a strong management and staff group, and positive relationships between them and their partner agencies.

Development of a new recovery wing with a dedicated SMART recovery programme “stood out” as good practice, inspectors said.

Action was also taken to refurbish holding cells and a protocol had been established which requires anyone held longer than 72 hours to be transferred to a more appropriate separation and reintegration unit setting.

Inspectors also urged the SPS to recruit more staff ahead of the planned opening of the new HMP Highland and provide opportunities for staff in HMP Inverness to gain experience of working in a modern prison.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “We welcome the Chief Inspector’s report, which describes HMP Inverness as an ‘exceptional prison’ with 23 areas of good practice.

“It is pleasing to see acknowledgement for initiatives such as the ‘story time dads’, which allows individuals in our care to record a copy of a book onto a disc for their children and families.

“We acknowledge the Chief Inspector’s comments on infrastructure and privacy and have already taken action to refurbish the holding cells within the reception area, put ceilings on more Link Centre rooms, and have addressed concerns around the saloon doors.

“We will respond to all the recommendations in the report in due course.

“The replacement of HMP Inverness remains a key priority for the Scottish Government and SPS, with the creation of a new HMP Highland, which will better serve local communities, meet the needs of people in our care, and provide an improved environment for all those who work, live, and visit our establishments.”

