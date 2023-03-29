Woman named by police amid murder probe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman who was found dead in Ayr has been named by police.

Susan Turner’s body was found at a flat in Nursery Hall in the town on Monday at around 10.15am.

The 41-year-old, from the Whitletts area of Ayr, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a post-mortem examination on Tuesday, detectives from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team confirmed that the death is being treated as murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Sharp said: “Our thoughts are with Ms Turner’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and extensive inquiries are ongoing at this time.

“Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area and door-to-door inquiries are also being carried out.

“I am keen to speak to anyone with any private CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or any other footage that they think would assist the inquiry.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.

“It is vital that we find out more about what has happened as soon as we can and I would like to reassure the community that officers are working to trace whoever is responsible.

“I am appealing to the community to get in touch with us with any information they have, no matter how insignificant it might seem, please pass it on to officers.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0920 of Monday, 27 March, 2023, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.