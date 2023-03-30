Noah knocks Jack off top spot to be most popular baby name in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Noah knocks Jack off top spot to be most popular baby name in Scotland

By Press Association
Noah was the most popular name given to baby boys born last year (PA)
Noah was the most popular name given to baby boys born last year (PA)

Noah has become the most popular baby boy name in Scotland, knocking Jack off the top spot after 14 years.

Data from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows the biblical name sailed into the top spot as 373 baby boys were called Noah in 2022.

Popular culture also appears to be having a bigger impact on what parents name their babies, with the NRS suggesting reality show Love Island has fuelled a rise in the name Luca.

NRS statistician Daniel Burns said: “Luca has climbed 20 places to land in fifth place for boys, moving into the top 10 for the first time, possibly given a boost by Luca Bish appearing on Love Island.”

Olivia remained the most popular name for girls for the second year in a row, with 309 children given that name, meaning it has held the top spot in six of the previous seven years.

  1. Noah
  2. Jack
  3. Leo
  4. Harris
  5. Luca
  6. Oliver
  7. Rory
  8. Archie
  9. = Alfie= James

Jack was close behind Noah as the second most popular name for boys in 2022, with Leo, Harris and Luca making up the top five.

Among baby girls, Isla was the second most popular choice, followed by Freya, Millie and Emily.

Teddy, Parker, Hudson and Theodore were the fastest rising boys names between 2021 and 2022, while for girls it was Nova, Nina, Maeva and Annie.

For boys with mothers aged under 30, Noah was the most popular name, while Jack was the most popular with mothers aged 30-34.

Noah once again came out top with mothers aged over 35.

  1. Olivia
  2. Isla
  3. Freya
  4. Millie
  5. Emily
  6. Amelia
  7. = Grace= Sophie
  8. Ella
  9. Ava

For girls, Millie was the most popular name with mothers under the age of 25; Freya with those aged 25-29; Isla for mothers aged 30 to 34; and Sophie was the most popular choice for women over 35.

Mr Burns said: “A relative flood of Noahs in the last four years has seen the name leap from eighth to first.

“There are now so many more names in use, as parents aim for something more unusual, that it takes far fewer babies to share a name for it to be high up in the charts.

“Back in the 70s when David was the most popular name, there were upwards of 1,700 babies a year with the top boys name. Since then fertility has declined, meaning there are fewer births, but with more names in use Noah can claim the top spot with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022.

“The name Maeve has been used in a couple of different TV shows and has grown in popularity over the past few years. Names seen on Love Island, such as Luca, Millie, Arabella and Kai have all increased since appearing on screen. Other names apparently influenced by celebrities include Lando, Tilly, Matilda and Dua.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dumped car at Fairmuir Park in Dundee
Car dumped in Dundee park after grass is carved up
2
Tayside and Fife Baby Names 2022 image of letters and baby.
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
3
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
4
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
2
5
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
6
6
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
7
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
8
Oliami owner Nadia Alexander alongside the Holland Cooper collection in the new High Street premises. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Oliami: First look at luxury fashion chain’s new Perthshire store
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Steven Cameron appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during ‘terrifying’ tantrum

More from The Courier

Humza Yousaf breaking Ramadan fast with his family at Bute House.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Humza Yousaf as first minister represents winds of change within political landscape
(Left to right) Ukrainian Sermiy Onushcmak gets dental health advice from Jessica Mannion and Ruby Soldan, Queens Hotel, Nethergate, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ukrainian refugees receive free dental health advice from Dundee students
Murray hopes to have Matthews back in preseason. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers team news: Ian Murray gives update on Ross Matthews and sets out…
Spring covid booster vaccines will be rolled out this weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
NHS Tayside begin roll out of spring Covid booster jobs
Anti-oil protesters brought FMQs to a halt. Image: PA.
Oil protestors halt Humza Yousaf’s first Holyrood questions as leader to demand an end…
Courier News - Picture Desk - CR0023987 - Louise Gowans story; updated coronavirus pics - signage re social distancing, people in masks etc as discussed. A little bit of video of signage as well. Picture shows; social distancing signage and people wearing masks, City Centre, Dundee, 21st Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Full list of businesses set to take part in 'Think Thursday' Dundee city centre…
Ochilview Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee's potential title-decider against Queen's Park to be held at Ochilview
Flynn Duffy is eyeing a tittle at Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Flynn Duffy takes Dundee United inspiration from World Cup star as Tannadice kid targets…
Scottish baby names 2022 illustration with letters and baby
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…
Sue McMahon, who worked to improve Carnoustie, dies aged 81

Editor's Picks

Most Commented