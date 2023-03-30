Man killed in crash remembered by family as ‘beautiful soul’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 42-year-old man who died in a road crash has been named by police.

Derek Millar died when a Volkswagen Golf collided with the boundary wall of a property in Carnoustie, Angus, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday at around 2.50am.

The family of Mr Millar, who lived in the area, have paid tribute to him in a statement, saying: “Our lives and hearts are shattered after the loss of our beloved Derek who was tragically taken from us on Sunday morning.

“Derek was a father-of-two who raised his children after the passing of their mother.

“Derek was a beautiful soul deeply loved by all who knew him. He touched many hearts in his home town of Carnoustie.

“Our family are in complete shock at the loss of our beloved Derek who was taken from us far too soon, especially having recently survived cancer.

“The heartache left by Derek’s passing will last for an eternity.”

Sergeant William Strachan, from Tayside’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Derek at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash or who may have information which can assist and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dashcam footage to contact us.”