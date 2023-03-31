Man dies on overturned mobility scooter

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 60-year-old man was found dead on an overturned mobility scooter.

Officers were called at around 7.05pm on Thursday by members of the public who had come across the man on Newton Meadows in the village of Wamphray, Dumfries and Galloway, near to the crossroads junction at Plantation Cottage.

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Sergeant Scott McCreadie, of the local roads policing unit, said: “Although the area where the man was found is quite remote, we would appeal to anyone who may have seen him on his mobility scooter on the road between 6.30pm and 7.05pm.

“If you have any information that may assist our investigation, which at this time does not appear suspicious, please call officers via 101 and quote reference number 3136 of Thursday March 30.”