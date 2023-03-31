Six arrested over cup final disorder

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Six more men have been arrested in connection with disorder at the Scottish League Cup final last month.

Police Scotland said three of the men, aged 18, 20 and 23, have been released pending further inquiries.

The other three, aged 24, 26 and 28, were charged and released on an undertaking to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

It comes after 10 men were arrested earlier this month in connection with the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate the disorder, which happened on the morning of Sunday February 26 outside Hampden Stadium in Glasgow ahead of the clash between Celtic and Rangers. Celtic won the game 2-1.

The force said: “Police Scotland supports the event organisers, being the clubs and the football authorities, to create a safe environment for people to attend and enjoy football matches.

“We are committed to working with our partners to maximise the safety of all persons attending football fixtures.”

Police said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A Scottish Professional Football League spokesman said: “We have been working closely with Police Scotland and the Scottish FA to investigate and address the unacceptable behaviour of a small minority of supporters at the recent Viaplay Cup final.

“We are encouraged by the progress which has already been made and look forward to more of the individuals involved being identified in the near future.”