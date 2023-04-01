Man charged after body found in flat following fire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged in connection with a body found in a flat after a fire.

Charles Wilson was discovered in the flat in the Tontine Park area in Renton, West Dunbartonshire last Saturday.

A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with Mr Wilson’s death.

Detective Inspector Lynsey Watters said: “I would like to thank the local community for their support and cooperation throughout this ongoing inquiry.”