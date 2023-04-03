Body believed to be missing pensioner found in Lanarkshire By Press Association April 3 2023, 9.37pm Share Body believed to be missing pensioner found in Lanarkshire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4275547/body-believed-to-be-missing-pensioner-found-in-lanarkshire/ Copy Link Police have found a body believed to be pensioner James Clark, 86, in Lanarkshire (Police Scotland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up The body of a man believed to be a missing pensioner has been discovered in Lanarkshire, police have said. Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of James Clark, 86, who was reported missing from the Crossford area on Saturday, April 1, have been made aware. Mr Clark left the Orchard House care home on Waygateshaw Road around 6.20pm on Saturday. He was last seen heading along Braidwood Road. Police say there are no suspicious circumstances. A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee low emission zones – how to check if your car is affected 2 Man, 37, taken to hospital after Dundee stabbing 3 Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership 4 Arbroath boss Dick Campbell reveals the family heartache that puts Angus side’s Championship survival… 5 Second drive-thru cafe and restaurant bid for Broxden in Perth 6 St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town – how much does a… 7 Dundee man repeatedly zapped homeless centre ‘bully’ with stun gun 8 Emergency services attend car on fire near Forfar 9 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer wins second Manager of the Month award of the season 10 Arbroath ace Michael McKenna ‘ate dinner in shower’ after dashing from work to fantastic… More from The Courier Lewis Vaughan on 'Achilles heel all season' at Raith Rovers as he bemoans lack… Craig Levein 'praying' Jim Goodwin keeps Dundee United up as former boss refers to… St Johnstone duo Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips could both play v Ross County… Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as ten-man Angus side held by… Popular Dundee bar Clark's to reopen this summer after three-year closure Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street Forfar Mart to cease selling livestock as cattle throughput slumps Man seen brandishing weapon during fight in Dundee city centre ANDREW LIDDLE: Why Sturgeon and Murrell's downfall is a problem for Humza Yousaf Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react Editor's Picks LIVE UPDATES: Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested in SNP funding probe as police search garden Arbroath boss Dick Campbell reveals the family heartache that puts Angus side’s Championship survival battle into perspective Fire chief issues warning after deliberate blazes in Dundee Alyth to be ‘transformed’ after £76k grant for former sawmill site VIDEO: Watch Strictly’s AJ Pritchard and Love Island brother Curtis take a spin with Angus racer Sandy Mitchell in Lamborghini Dundee boss Gary Bowyer wins second Manager of the Month award of the season How hydrogen could one day power your Dundee to Aberdeen A90 journey Rising costs could impact Tay Cities Deal projects creating thousands of jobs St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town – how much does a home cost? COURIER OPINION: Dog walkers must heed warnings after Fife lambs mauled to death