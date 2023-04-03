Body believed to be missing pensioner found in Lanarkshire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The body of a man believed to be a missing pensioner has been discovered in Lanarkshire, police have said.

Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of James Clark, 86, who was reported missing from the Crossford area on Saturday, April 1, have been made aware.

Mr Clark left the Orchard House care home on Waygateshaw Road around 6.20pm on Saturday.

He was last seen heading along Braidwood Road.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.