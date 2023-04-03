Scottish Lib Dem leader calls for Yousaf to ‘come good’ on long Covid promises

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Liberal Democrats leader has called on Humza Yousaf to “come good” on his promise to increase long Covid funding.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show 172,000 Scots are currently suffering from long Covid.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, is now urging the First Minister to follow through on his promise.

Mr Yousaf told Holyrood’s Covid-19 Recovery Committee on March 23 he would “look to see where we could possibly increase our funding for specifically long Covid”.

Analysis by the Scottish Liberal Democrats revealed Scotland has committed £3 million to tackling long Covid in the financial year 2022/23, equivalent to £17 per per person.

Humza Yousaf is being asked to increase long Covid funding (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The analysis indicates England committed £90 million, equivalent to £122 per person, while £5 million was allocated in Wales, working out at £106 per sufferer.

The Scottish Lib Dems are calling for specialist long Covid clinics in every health board; the training of long Covid community nurses to offer in-home support; and nationwide access to long Covid physiotherapy and multi-disciplinary rehab.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “So many lives have been turned upside down by this horrifically debilitating condition.

“Despite that, the Government can only manage a limp and lacklustre level of care. Right now, many Scots would be better off moving to England for support.

“Humza Yousaf told the Covid-19 Recovery Committee that he would look to improve funding for long Covid. It’s time to come good on those promises. People can’t afford to be put on hold without solutions for any longer.

“We now need to see the delivery of comprehensive and accessible care. That means dedicated long Covid clinics across the country and Scotland-wide access to physiotherapy and multidisciplinary rehab.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the impact that long Covid can have on the health and wellbeing of those most severely affected across Scotland.

“In 2022-23 we’ve made available an initial £3 million from our £10 million Long Covid Support Fund to support NHS boards to increase the capacity of existing services supporting those with the condition, develop these into more clearly defined local pathways and provide a more co-ordinated experience for those accessing support.

“This is supporting a range of initiatives including the development of single points of access for assessment and co-ordinated support from services including nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and psychology.”