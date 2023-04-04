Sixteen lambs die after dog attack at Fife farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sixteen lambs die after dog attack at Fife farm

By Press Association
Sixteen lambs were killed on a farm in Kelty, Fife on Monday (Jacob King/PA)
Sixteen lambs were killed on a farm in Kelty, Fife on Monday (Jacob King/PA)

Sixteen lambs were killed and another four were injured after being attacked by at least one dog in Fife.

Six lambs were found dead on a farm in Kelty and a further 10 were so badly injured they had to be euthanised, police have said.

The incident happened at Blairadam Farm between 10.30am and 1.30pm on Monday.

The attack is estimated to have cost the farmer about £7,000.

Local police are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1580 of Monday April 3 2023.

Scottish Land and Estates have urged dog owners to keep their dogs on a leash when walking them near farmlands.

Simon Ovenden, policy adviser at Scottish Land & Estates, said: “Dog-owners and walkers should not take a dog into fields where there are lambs, calves or other young animals and should always keep their dog on a short lead, under close control.

“Dog walkers should also try to stay as far away from livestock as possible – even aggressive behaviour from a dog such as barking can cause a pregnant sheep to die or miscarry.

“Such incidents are not the dog’s fault, but that of the owner, and declaring that a dog has never acted in such a manner previously is of no importance when dealing with the aftermath of an attack on livestock.

“Dog walkers should enjoy rural Scotland but with care and caution practised at all times.”

Inspector Stephen Gray, of Police Scotland, said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and we are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“The lambing season has started and worrying can cause stress to sheep that can result in them losing their lambs, as well as injuries that can lead to their death.

“All of this is at considerable cost to farmers.

“Dog owners could face prosecution if their dog attacks livestock so we are urging them to keep dogs on a lead when walking near livestock as well as making sure they do not run or escape into fields on their own.

“I am asking all dog owners to be considerate. Please remember that it is your dog and your responsibility to keep them under control.”

