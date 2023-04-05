Four charged in connection with death of woman, 41 By Press Association April 5 2023, 2.01pm Share Four charged in connection with death of woman, 41 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4280227/four-charged-in-connection-with-death-of-woman-41/ Copy Link Police said four people have been charged over the death of a woman in Ayr (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Four people have been charged after a woman’s body was found in a flat in Ayr last month. The body of Susan Turner, 41, was found at a property in the town’s Nursery Hall, at about 10.15am on Monday March 27 2023. Police said that two men, aged 25 and 49, and two women, aged 40 and 41, have been arrested and charged in connection with the death. Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Susan Turner in Ayr. The 41-year-old's body was found a flat in the town's Nursery Hall, at around 10.15am on Monday, 27 March, 2023. More details here: https://t.co/LvEMPi8a9v pic.twitter.com/MrFDNEzhpZ— Police Scotland Ayrshire (@PSOS_Ayrshire) April 5, 2023 They are due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Thursday. Detective Chief Inspector Peter Sharp said: “Our thoughts remain with Susan’s family at what continues to be a difficult time for them. “I would again like to thank the local community for their patience, help and assistance during our investigation and thank those who came forward with information.” Police said that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Police shut off busy Fife roundabout amid ongoing ‘incident’ 2 Dundee low emission zones – how to check if your car is affected 3 Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure 4 11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is… 5 Man, 37, taken to hospital after Dundee stabbing 6 Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street 7 Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership 8 Man seen brandishing weapon during fight in Dundee city centre 9 Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react 10 Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse… More from The Courier Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Goals, a 'head screwed on' and what's next for the… Dundee crack addict stole nurse's car from Ninewells in 80-day crime spree Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian… Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis 'Creepy' Kinross-shire support worker assaulted vulnerable teenager and woman Kenny Rogers: The Gambler had fans in raptures at special Dundee show Fife football great Jim Baxter was the hammer of the English in 1963 Increase in lockdown puppies leading to spate of sheep attacks, warns Perthshire farmer-turned-MSP The Circle: Jobs at risk as Dundee social enterprise quits premises Ferry woman fined after hitting woman in head with bar stool during festive brawl Editor's Picks The Circle: Jobs at risk as Dundee social enterprise quits premises Increase in lockdown puppies leading to spate of sheep attacks, warns Perthshire farmer-turned-MSP Angus farmer’s emotionally-charged 1,400 mile Ukraine drive in Pick-ups for Peace convoy Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis Kenny Rogers: The Gambler had fans in raptures at special Dundee show Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure ANDREW LIDDLE: Why Sturgeon and Murrell’s downfall is a problem for Humza Yousaf 11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is treated for cancer for third time IN PICTURES: Black Watch Cadets home on the range at Barry Buddon Luminous green burn in Kirkcaldy no risk to the public, says Sepa