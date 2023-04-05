Four charged in connection with death of woman, 41

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four people have been charged after a woman’s body was found in a flat in Ayr last month.

The body of Susan Turner, 41, was found at a property in the town’s Nursery Hall, at about 10.15am on Monday March 27 2023.

Police said that two men, aged 25 and 49, and two women, aged 40 and 41, have been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

They are due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Sharp said: “Our thoughts remain with Susan’s family at what continues to be a difficult time for them.

“I would again like to thank the local community for their patience, help and assistance during our investigation and thank those who came forward with information.”

Police said that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.