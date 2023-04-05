Police recover more than £2m of cannabis in North Ayrshire raid

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have seized cannabis worth up to £2 million in a raid in North Ayrshire.

Four men, aged between 30 and 36, were arrested and charged in relation to the recovery, and are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police Scotland raided a premises at Ardeer industrial estate in Stevenston on Tuesday, making the discovery.

Four men have been arrested and charged following the recovery of drugs with a potential street value of £2,000,000, from a premises at Ardeer Industrial Estate, Stevenston. — Police Scotland Ayrshire (@PSOS_Ayrshire) April 5, 2023

Detective Sergeant Terry McEwan said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure the people of Ayrshire that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from the community.

“Our work often relies on the support of the public, so if you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”