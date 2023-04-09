700 bikers take part in annual Easter egg run for sick children’s hospital

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 700 bikers took to the streets of Glasgow for an annual Easter egg run in aid of sick children.

The annual event raises funds for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Participants dressed up in a range of colourful costumes including Spider-man and Captain America.

The route began from Glasgow Green and continued to the Squinty Bridge, past the Royal Hospital for Children in Govan before reaching Braehead Shopping Centre where a family fun day was held.

A biker in bunny costume prepares for the annual Easter egg run (Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity/PA)

Kirsten Watson, CEO, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “The Easter Egg Run is simply one of the most spectacular sights of the year. We are so grateful to all of the bikers for their generosity, and for creating such cracking costumes.

“The children we support absolutely love to see and hear the bikes pass the doors of the hospital. The parade is held in their honour, and lets them know that everyone in the city is thinking of them.”

The charity was established in 2001 to support children being treated at the then-Yorkhill hospital and has invested around £30 million in the hospital since it was founded.