Bus crash death five-year-old boy named as Ayan Khan Nooreen By Press Association April 10 2023, 9.38am Share Bus crash death five-year-old boy named as Ayan Khan Nooreen Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4291786/bus-crash-death-five-year-old-boy-named-as-ayan-khan-nooreen/ Copy Link Police are appealing for witnesses (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up The five-year-old-boy who died after being hit by a bus in Glasgow has been named as Ayan Khan Nooreen. He and a nine-year-old girl were struck at about 5.40pm on Tuesday on Calder Street in the south of the city. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite receiving treatment from paramedics. The girl was taken to the city’s Royal Hospital for Children with serious injuries. A boy, 5, who died following a fatal crash in Glasgow has been named as Ayan Khan Nooreen.The incident happened on Calder St around 5.40pm on Tues, 4 April near the Hickman St junction and involved a single deck bus and two children.Full statement: https://t.co/xAwBT0K0Pe pic.twitter.com/50i7bJVziW— Police Scotland Greater Glasgow (@PSOSGreaterGlas) April 10, 2023 Police Scotland released the boy’s name on Monday as they appealed for more witnesses. Sergeant Nick Twigg said: “Our thoughts are with Ayan’s family and everyone affected by this tragic incident. “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances remain ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information but hasn’t yet spoken to us to come forward. “In addition, if you have dash-cam (footage) that could help with our crash investigation then please contact us.” Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2648 of Tuesday April 4. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Victim’s family say prison sentence not long enough for Fife man who forced boy’s… 2 Dundee man jailed for slashing victim’s head with Stanley blade 3 Two men, 17 and 18, arrested in connection with Perth death 4 Police ‘seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’ 5 School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank 4 6 ‘Scumbag’ raider steals cash and charity box from Dundee takeaway during break-in 7 Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival 8 Police launch appeal after bicycle-riding thief ransacked Dundee business 9 ‘Doctors gave me medicine for constipation – it turned out to be cancer’ 10 Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire… More from The Courier Road in Dundee's West End shut after crash Scott Allan hopes to play a part in Arbroath's survival bid after injuring ankle… Glenrothes gran wins £100k Porsche - but keeps £10k Corsa Perth striker Abbie Ferguson scores FIVE goals for Scotland Fife man David shares his experience of living with early-onset Parkinson's disease Toll of abuse suffered by staff at Fife station where 'tormented' ScotRail worker hit… Michael McKenna hasn't given up on his Arbroath Scottish Premiership dream - but is… EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fans showed me what club is about says new boy Pierre Reedy Brechin Cathedral: What do you want for the future of the 803-year-old jewel in… A new Inverkeithing High School in Rosyth - key questions answered as consultation begins Editor's Picks Dundonian who led top US firms returns to city to inspire future talent Disposable vapes damage tyres and cost Dundee drivers hundreds of pounds ‘Scumbag’ raider steals cash and charity box from Dundee takeaway during break-in Trams, trains, buses and ferries: How transport in Dundee changed over the years New partner at Clark’s: Why I’m helping revive iconic Dundee bar Brechin Cathedral: What do you want for the future of the 803-year-old jewel in the city’s crown? A new Inverkeithing High School in Rosyth – key questions answered as consultation begins EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fans showed me what club is about says new boy Pierre Reedy IN PICTURES: Kidding around for Easter with Lunan Bay Farm goats in coats Best pictures from Fife’s Scottish Deer Centre’s choc-filled Easter fun Most Commented 1 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream 2 Dundee low emission zones - how to check if your car is affected 3 Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest and Nicola Sturgeon's legacy 4 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's current bourach 5 St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town - how much does a home cost? 6 COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking? 7 ANDREW LIDDLE: Why Sturgeon and Murrell's downfall is a problem for Humza Yousaf 8 Popular Dundee bar Clark's to reopen this summer after three-year closure 9 Fire chief issues warning after deliberate blazes in Dundee 10 STEVE FINAN: Dundee SNP group are turning Olympia debacle into a scandal