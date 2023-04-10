Search for missing man ends after body found on beach By Press Association April 10 2023, 11.06am Share Search for missing man ends after body found on beach Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4292140/search-for-missing-man-ends-after-body-found-on-beach/ Copy Link The search for David Wylie, who went missing on March 23, has been called off by police after a body was found on a beach (Police Scotland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have ended a more than two-week long search for a missing man after a body was found on a beach. David Wylie was last seen in Stevenston, North Ayrshire, on March 23, and Police Scotland launched an appeal to find the 41-year-old who was described by officers as “well-known” in the local area. But on Monday morning, 18 days later, a body was found on a beach near Seamill. The body of a man was found on the beach near Seamill around 6.15am on Monday, 10 April.He is still to be formally identified but the family of David Wylie, 41, who had been reported missing from Stevenston on Thursday, 24 March, have been made aware. pic.twitter.com/vWutgYpyzt— Police Scotland Ayrshire (@PSOS_Ayrshire) April 10, 2023 Police Scotland said that, while the body has yet to be formally identified, Mr Wylie’s family have been made aware. They added that there are no apparent suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. Last month, when the appeal was launched, officers said Mr Wylie was last seen in Hillside Street in Stevenston at around 12.35am on Thursday March 23. Sergeant Sharon Kerr, of Irvine Police Station, said he was “quite well-known in the local area” and was “usually seen out walking his collie dog” which she revealed had been left at his home. She said he tended to "keep himself to himself" and officers had been checking security camera footage and speaking with local bus and taxi firms but had no sightings of him. 