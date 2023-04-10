Teenager charged in connection with death of 20-year-old man By Press Association April 10 2023, 12.15pm Share Teenager charged in connection with death of 20-year-old man Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4292428/teenager-charged-in-connection-with-death-of-20-year-old-man/ Copy Link A teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a 20-year-old in Perth (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A teenager is set to appear in court after being charged in connection with the death of a man in Perth. Emergency services were called to South Methven Street in the Perth and Kinross town on Saturday at 9.40pm to reports of a man being seriously injured. The 20-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later, Police Scotland said. An 18-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the death, and is set to appear in Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal, police said. Another teenager, 17, was arrested but later released pending further inquiries. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach 2 Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned 3 Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent 4 Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash 5 Disposable vapes damage tyres and cost Dundee drivers hundreds of pounds 6 Man, 27, arrested after car hits parked vehicles in Dundee 7 Man, 18, charged and 17-year-old released after death in Perth 8 Police ‘seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’ 9 Dundee residents fear someone ‘could have been killed’ after driver fled scene of four-car… 10 Perth drivers face Easter Monday traffic delays More from The Courier Ex-St Johnstone star Callum Hendry scores double, misses penalty and gets booked during five-minute… LEE WILKIE: Dundee's home clash with Raith Rovers is must-win Monday court round-up — Drug-driver and abusive ex LEE WILKIE: Pressure on Dundee United was massive - now they've given themselves a… Mary Watt obituary: Granddaughter’s tribute to ‘compassionate’ former Ninewells midwife and Angus health visitor Could Dundee be set to get a major economic boost from an investment zone? ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee ship's Titanic connection could be a major money-spinner for the city Boy, 14, charged after fire on Carnoustie beachfront Dundee Council construction services to resume as strike suspended KIRSTY STRICKLAND: King Charles' coronation is a circus none of us can afford Editor's Picks KIRSTY STRICKLAND: King Charles’ coronation is a circus none of us can afford Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent Boy, 14, charged after fire on Carnoustie beachfront Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash Dundonian who led top US firms returns to city to inspire future talent Overnight closures during roadworks on M90 in Kinross and Fife Fife man David shares his experience of living with early-onset Parkinson’s disease After nearly 50 years, Foster and Allen are still making music together EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fans showed me what club is about says new boy Pierre Reedy Trams, trains, buses and ferries: How transport in Dundee changed over the years Most Commented 1 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream 2 Dundee low emission zones - how to check if your car is affected 3 COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking? 4 Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest and Nicola Sturgeon's legacy 5 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's current bourach 6 St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town - how much does a home cost? 7 ANDREW LIDDLE: Why Sturgeon and Murrell's downfall is a problem for Humza Yousaf 8 Popular Dundee bar Clark's to reopen this summer after three-year closure 9 Fire chief issues warning after deliberate blazes in Dundee 10 STEVE FINAN: Dundee SNP group are turning Olympia debacle into a scandal