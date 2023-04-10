Teenager charged in connection with death of 20-year-old man

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager is set to appear in court after being charged in connection with the death of a man in Perth.

Emergency services were called to South Methven Street in the Perth and Kinross town on Saturday at 9.40pm to reports of a man being seriously injured.

The 20-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later, Police Scotland said.

An 18-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the death, and is set to appear in Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal, police said.

Another teenager, 17, was arrested but later released pending further inquiries.