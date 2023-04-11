Man who died after being found injured in Perth street is named by police By Press Association April 11 2023, 3.40pm Share Man who died after being found injured in Perth street is named by police Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4296364/man-who-died-after-being-found-injured-in-perth-street-is-named-by-police/ Copy Link Cameron Scott Rae was found seriously injured in Perth (Police Handout/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A man who died in Perth after being found seriously injured has been named by police. Cameron Scott Rae, 20, was found injured on South Methven Street at about 9.40pm on Saturday April 8 and was pronounced dead a short time later. An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday April 11. A 17-year-old youth has also been arrested and released, pending further inquiries. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close