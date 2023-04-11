Concern mounts for missing hillwalker who was last seen five days ago

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are concerned for the welfare of a hillwalker last seen almost a week ago.

Patrick Allan Munroe, who is in his early 30s, was last seen at about 8am on April 6 at the Pine Trees Leisure Park campsite in Tyndrum, Stirlingshire.

It is thought the hillwalker set off in the direction of mountain Ben Oss, however, he has not been seen since.

He is described as 6ft tall of slim, athletic build and speaks with an American accent.

Patrick Munroe was last seen leaving a campsite in Tyndrum on April 6 (Police Scotland/PA)

Mr Munroe has shoulder length, ginger hair and a beard. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, dark green jacket, a baseball cap, walking trousers and boots.

He may also have been carrying a rucksack.

Inspector David Ryan said: “We are keen to locate Patrick to make sure he is safe and well. He was equipped for walking in the hills but he has not been seen for several days and we need to make contact with him.

“If you have been in the area, or are going to be out and about, can you please get in touch if you see anyone matching Patrick’s description or hear of where he might be.

“Anyone who can help should call us on 101, quoting reference number 2915 of Monday 10 April 2023.”