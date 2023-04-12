Government must ‘urgently work’ to stop hospital sewage leaks, say Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Government must ‘urgently work’ to stop hospital sewage leaks, say Lib Dems

By Press Association
Monklands Hospital in Airdrie, Scotland (Danny Lawson/PA)
Monklands Hospital in Airdrie, Scotland (Danny Lawson/PA)

There have been almost 200 sewage leaks in Scottish hospitals within the past four years, affecting half of the country’s health boards, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have said.

The party, which obtained the figures using freedom of information powers, found 196 recorded incidents, with more than half of these at University Hospital Monklands in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire.

Willie Rennie, the Lib Dems’ communities spokesman, said it would be “worrying news for patients across Scotland but particularly those who rely on the Monklands hospital”.

“The Scottish Government seem to be adrift without a plan,” he said.

Willie Rennie in the Scottish Parliament debating chamber
Willie Rennie, of the Scottish Liberal Democrats (Fraser Bremner/PA)

“They must urgently work with regulators to upgrade Scotland’s Victorian sewage systems and prevent incidents like these.”

In all, seven health boards have recorded at least one sewage leak in hospitals.

They are Ayrshire and Arran, Fife, Forth Valley, Grampian, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, and Lothian.

Mr Rennie, who is MSP for North East Fife, said: “I hope that health boards will be able to offer assurances that these issues have been addressed and will not happen again.”

The findings come after the Scottish Liberal Democrats asked all 14 health boards north of the border to detail “whether any hospitals in your area reported leaks which have resulted in sewage coming into the hospital”, including through ceilings and walls.

NHS Lanarkshire recorded the most leaks, with 137 incidents logged. They included nine at Lady Home Hospital in Douglas, five at University Hospital Wishaw, and 105 at Monklands hospital.

Monklands was designed and built more than 40 years ago, NHS Lanarkshire said, and includes ageing pipework that serves the drainage system which is a mixture of plastic and cast iron pipes, all of which are significantly deteriorated in parts.

Monklands Hospital in Airdrie, Scotland
University Monklands Hospital in Airdrie was designed and built more than 40 years ago (Danny Lawson/PA)

Colin Lauder, director of planning, property and performance at the health board, said the system “experiences regular failures resulting in leaks associated with toilets, urinals and sluices”.

“There is a regular maintenance regime in place to routinely flush the horizontal drains in an attempt to minimise blockages and work is also under way to establish the feasibility of replacing old cast iron downpipes that run the length of the hospital towers and frequently block,” he said.

“A new University Hospital Monklands is planned and will be a major investment that will deliver state-of-the-art inpatient and outpatient treatment to support the healthcare needs of Lanarkshire residents and patients across the West of Scotland.

“All of the other sites are buildings which are of a similar or older age than University Hospital Monklands and pipework invariably deteriorates over time, resulting in bursts and leaks.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are fully supportive of the need to properly maintain and invest in our existing estate and are doubling annual funding for maintenance.

“We will invest over £1 billion in enhancing or refurbishing existing health facilities, and updating and modernising medical equipment essential for delivering high quality medical services.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
2
Broomhall House.
Jessie’s Kitchen premises in Broughty Ferry goes on sale for £900k
3
Police officer Andrew Caulfield was admonished.
Dundee police officer escapes punishment for harassing colleague for nine months
4
Emergency services at the crash near Markinch. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Man, 80, dies after Fife crash
5
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
6
Floral tributes left for Cameron Scott Rae, 20, who died in Perth at the weekend. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson/supplied
Cameron Rae: Mum grateful for support but ‘still numb’ after Perth death
7
Judy Hamilton is proud of the Fife affordable homes plan.
Councillors back £150m affordable homes plan for Fife amid record homeless levels
8
The snake has now been removed from Broughty Ferry beach. Image: James O'Donnell/Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Mystery over death of huge python recovered from Broughty Ferry beach
9
Firefighters at the blaze in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents hear ‘explosions’ after taxi torched in Dundee street
10
Mark Shannon
Sheriff notes Dundee’s drugs death toll as dealer sentenced

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson has been in a worse position - and come out of it. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone were in a far worse position than this last year…
Kevin Clancy has been the victim of threats following his handling of Celtic v Rangers. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin slams 'disgraceful' Kevin Clancy threats as Dundee United boss calls for referee…
Botti Biabi celebrates with Fraser MacLeod as Brechin City win comfortably against Fraserburgh. Image; Kenny Elrick / DCT Media.
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side net 5-goal Fraserburgh…
V&A Dundee
Pigeons roosting at V&A Dundee shot by pest control
2
Monklands Hospital in Airdrie, Scotland (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Cigarettes and alcohol
The former Victoria Linen Works will become a new Kirkcaldy Farmfoods
Scotland's last linen factory to be demolished to make way for new Kirkcaldy Farmfoods
Levenmouth roadworks will end soon.
End in sight for Levenmouth roads misery as Bawbee Bridge and Methilhill works to…
Undated Handout Photo of Tess Daly's turkey burgers. See PA Feature FOOD Tess Daly. Picture credit should read: Andrew Burton/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Tess Daly.
Midweek meal: Get the family together to create Tess Daly’s tremendous turkey burgers
Zach Robinson celebrates with Alex Jakubiak. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak have been the difference as Dundee's title…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Ebony the coatimundi is believed to be the first of her species to receive acupuncture Picture shows; Ebony the coatimundi receiving acupuncture . Ladybank, Fife. Supplied by Fife Zoo Date; 12/04/2023
Fife Zoo animal treated to acupuncture in world first

Editor's Picks

Most Commented