Hillwalker reported missing on Ben Nevis

A hillwalker has been reported missing on Ben Nevis.

Zekun Zhang, 26, was last seen near the summit of nearby peak Carn Mor Dearg at about 1pm on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said he is believed to have walked from there to the top of Ben Nevis.

The two peaks are linked by the Carn Mor Dearg arete.

The Carn Mor Dearg arete links the peaks (Alamy/PA)

The force said Mr Zhang failed to return to the North Face car park as planned.

He is described as 5ft 8in and of medium build, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black trousers, and black and grey boots. He was also carrying a black rucksack.

Police Sergeant Dawn Grant said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen Zekun to contact police immediately.

“In particular, I would urge anyone out on these walking routes on Tuesday, and today, who may have heard or seen something that will help us find Zekun to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 2343 of Tuesday.