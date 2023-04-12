Body warns of dent in industry confidence if apprentice fund delays continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Body warns of dent in industry confidence if apprentice fund delays continue

By Press Association
A trade body has warned improving levels in confidence across the food and drink sector could “quickly dissipate” if delays in funding new apprenticeships continue.

Scottish Bakers, a membership organisation supporting the bakery trade throughout Scotland, has written to the Scottish Government to express dismay at the delay in confirming funding for new apprenticeships starts.

Last week, the Scottish Training Federation (STF) said thousands of young people across Scotland have been “left in limbo” as no new modern apprenticeships will be available “for the foreseeable future” due to delays with Scottish Government funding.

Every April, Skills Development Scotland (SDS) enters contracts with employers and training providers to deliver new modern apprenticeships.

But the Scottish Government has not yet agreed a budget or number of new modern apprenticeships with SDS, according to the STF.

Scottish Bakers chief executive Alasdair Smith said the organisation had identified 85 new apprentices to begin training with their members to start in April and May.

But Mr Smith warned the organisation has been “unable to move on these learners”.

In a letter to the Scottish Government, he said: “This is bad for them, it is bad for business, and it has a potentially devastating impact on our operations as a training provider.

“Businesses across the food and drink sector have endured one of the toughest trading years in memory last year with soaring energy and commodity costs.

“The volume of learners put forward to commence training reflects an improving level of confidence which will quickly dissipate if we must delay registration.”

Mr Smith said the organisation was “deeply concerned” the delay will be used as an excuse to cut the number of apprenticeships for the year.

He added: “We would be unable to withstand such an impact on our businesses finances and would have to evaluate our staffing requirement.

“Scottish Bakers are experts in delivering industry-standard training and we work hard with our members and the wider food and drink sector to deliver practical skills in businesses of all sizes.

“But we need action from the Scottish Government now to confirm funding for new starts without any further delay.

“Without action, our ability to preserve and pass on valuable craft and production skills will be compromised and countless businesses and apprentices will lose out.

“We therefore urge the Government to confirm funding without delay to help support our economy.”

Last week the Scottish Government said: “Skills Development Scotland has issued contract awards for 2023-24 for around 39,000 modern apprentices who are currently in training, providing ongoing support for businesses and individuals across Scotland.

“The apprenticeship structures are still in place, and there is nothing to stop employers progressing with apprenticeships that are critical to their business needs.

“There is significant pressure on the budget of the Scottish Government and its agencies as a result of rising costs. But we are working with our partners to finalise budgets and will set out more detail on modern apprenticeship starts later this month.”

Skills Development Scotland last week said: “SDS has issued contract awards for modern apprenticeship delivery for those currently in training for 2023/24.

“This is to continue to support around 39,000 apprentices currently in training, helping businesses and individuals across Scotland.

“We will set out more detail on our approach to contract awards for new starts in April.

“Scottish Government priorities and best value will continue to direct use of public funds, including support for apprenticeships.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The apprenticeship structures are still in place, and there is nothing to stop employers progressing with apprenticeships that are critical to their business needs.

“Skills Development Scotland has issued contract awards for 2023-24 for around 39,000 modern apprentices who are currently in training, providing ongoing support for businesses and individuals across Scotland.

“As a new government, it is perfectly legitimate to for us to consider all policy areas to ensure that we are getting best value from public funding and that our investment delivers strong outcomes for the people of Scotland.

“We are doing this for apprenticeships – at most this is going to mean a delay of a few weeks.

“In a tight budgetary environment, Scottish Government will be looking for assurance from Skills Development Scotland that we are getting maximum value for the public money and impact for the economy.”

