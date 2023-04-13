Military training camp used in First World War given monument status

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A training camp used during the First World War has been designated as a scheduled monument.

Stobs Camp, near Hawick in the Scottish Borders, spans seven kilometres and was used for civilian internment, to hold prisoners of war, and for trench warfare training.

It is home to the last First World War prisoner of war accommodation hut still in its original location in the UK.

The prisoner of war accommodation hut at Stobs Camp (Historic Environment Scotland/PA)

The camp was also used up to and during the Korean War as a tank target range.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) was asked last year to consider designating parts of the site as a scheduled monument.

Following an assessment and public consultation, HES found the site meets the criteria to become a monument.

It found the site is of national importance due to its significant contribution to the understanding of military heritage in Scotland.

A defensive dugout at the site (Historic Environment Scotland/PA)

Dara Parsons, HES head of designations, said: “Stobs Camp is an outstanding monument to Scotland’s role in the two great conflicts of the 20th century.

“It gives us a unique insight into the experience of those involved in these conflicts; those that served in the British military, civilian internees and prisoners of war.

“We’re delighted to have had such a positive response to our proposal. Designating a site as a scheduled monument helps to recognise what is most special and ensures that significance informs long-term management for future generations.”

The Stobs Estate was purchased by the war office in 1902, with the aim of having a permanent training base and barracks for one of the army corps.

Within months of its creation, nearly 20,000 troops had been through the camp, making it larger than the population of Hawick at the time.